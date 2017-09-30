Cool air moves in for the last weekend of The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the final weekend of The Big E. 22News was at The Big E earlier Saturday and found out, no matter what the weather, people feel they must go to The Big E.

It’s the last weekend of The Big E and there was a major difference in the air…literally.

Last weekend, temperatures got up into the 80s and 90s, making it feel like summertime. Saturday, however, there was a chill in the air. Instead of shorts and tank tops, people had long pants, sweatshirts, and for some people even gloves!

As one vendor told 22News, he expects to sell some hot beverages Saturday, which will help his business. George Cocola, of the Omar Coffee Company at The Big E, told 22News, “Big smile today because we are going to finally sell some coffee this weekend, so it will be really good this weekend it will cool down it will be great for everybody.”

John Chestnut, the owner of Big Belly Banks, told 22News he’s used to major weather transitions during The Big E. “I think the change in weather, people are starting to think fall and holidays. I think it’s a great time, and the transition from summer to fall always happens during The Big E,” Chestnut said.

But no matter what the weather, people from all over head to The Big E to make memories. Peter Distefano, from Rhode Island, told 22News, “They have many stuff to enjoy, rides, games, plus you can just hang out with friends and do fun stuff. Circus is free, which is awesome to watch.”

The Big E ends Sunday, October 1st.