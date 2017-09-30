Chicopee Electric Light department puts on display of trucks

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee electric light department attracted a crowd Saturday with its display of trucks of all kinds.

Crowds came to the Knights of Columbus on Granby road for the festive event.

Chicopee electric light general manager told 22News, today’s celebration was going on all across America. This is basically the beginning of public power week.

Jeffrey Cady, the GM of Chicopee Electric Light Department, told 22News, “And public power week is when 2,000 public utilities across the United States celebrate municipal municipally owned utilities.”

The Police and fire departments along with the military generously donated their vehicles for the day to help attract a crowd to the electric light day.