Car inspection procedures changing

CHICOPEE, Mass.(WWLP) – Starting Sunday, auto inspecting stations will start using a new system, and it could mean more time at the auto shop.

Starting October 1st, Massachusetts auto inspection stations will upgrade to a new system that requires multiple cameras to record the testing process, and the change will likely add a couple of minutes to your testing time.

The change meant thousands of dollars in upgrades and getting trained on the new system. Testing regulations won’t be changing, but as inspectors get use to the new system, the testing time is expected to take longer.

Jacqueline Molina of Chicopee told 22News, “It was real quick. You use to go in and be out in no time. I mean, sometimes there were lines, but now, I did hear it’s going to take longer. I’m sure people are gonna get frustrated”.

The new system will record the inspection process on multiple cameras to make sure all inspectors are holding cars to the same standard, but the testing regulations will remain the same. One driver told 22News the upgrade would be worth a longer wait. “I think it’s a better idea. This way, so like I said, nobody is slipping through the cracks and it’s done properly. I drop mine off at the dealership anyways, so I mean I think the extra time for safety, I think it’s worth it” said Glenn Diamond of Chicopee.

Your annual auto inspection will still cost $35 dollars.