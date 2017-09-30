2 charged with arson in New Bedford apartment fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have arrested two people on arson charges following a fire at a city apartment building.

Brad Westgate, 39, of Freetown, and Rose Bowman, 33, of New Bedford, were taken into custody late Thursday night, according to police.

The fire broke out at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at a building at the corner of North Front and Tallman Streets. Firefighters rescued a resident from the roof and five cats from inside the building, police said, while everyone else was able to make it out safely.

Police said no one was hurt, but the building has been declared a total loss.

Fire officials said they would contact the Red Cross to assist the six families who were displaced by the fire.