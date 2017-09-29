Western Mass communities collecting donations for Puerto Rico relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many western Massachusetts residents are spending their weekend collecting donations for Puerto Rico.

Although the eye of Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico about a week ago, the impacts of the hurricane hangs over the people of the island.

Communities across western Massachusetts are uniting together to help those in need after the devastation.

Organization Western Mass United for Puerto Rico is leading efforts across Springfield, collecting donations to be sent to the island throughout the weekend.

“The community in western Mass, including Springfield and Holyoke has a high population of Puerto Ricans and so we want to make sure that our families are tended to after the crisis of Hurricane Maria,” said Waleska Lugo DeJesus of Western Mass United for Puerto Rico.

Several communities throughout western Massachusetts are accepting donations, including batteries and flashlights, even something as simple as plates.

The YMCA of Greater Springfield on Chestnut Street will be gathering items through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For many volunteering to collect items, this issue hits close to home.

“I’m so worried because we are small community,” said Phoenix Santiago who is originally from Penuelas, Santo Domingo. “We lost 1500 homes and I don’t know if any of my family is part of that. This is so difficult.”

Many people on the island are without basic necessities, including food, water and even light. North End Funeral Home on Carew Street in Springfield is also accepting donations.

Owner Jorge Colon’s sister lost her home and everything she had in Puerto Rico from the hurricane.

“The same as her, there’s a lot of people that they lost everything so our main concern is to get help to the people that are in need in Puerto Rico right now,” Colon told 22News.

Western Mass United for Puerto Rico hopes to get the supplies to people in need as soon as possible.