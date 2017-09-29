Vendors expecting larger crowds during final weekend of the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday marks the beginning of the final weekend of this year’s Big E.

Vendors at the Big E told 22News that the last weekend usually draws big crowds looking for deals and many half priced items.

There’s only one weekend left to enjoy all the food, fun and entertainment at New England’s Great State Fair.

Joe Cieslowski has been making hand carved signs at the Big E for 39 years. He told 22News that the last weekend always has a good turnout.

“I call it procrastinator weekend,” said Cieslowski. “Some people put off coming to the fair for the later weeks and I expect to see a really good crowd here.”

Some businesses have already started looking ahead to next year’s fair.

Scott Walulak, owner of Ski Inn and Ski Haus told 22News that he’ll begin planning for next year’s fair, as early as a month from this weekend.

“Actually my season starts in November, when I have to order product for next year’s Big E especially with the North Face brand we offer here,” said Walulak. “So we start pretty early.”

Many people who were at the fair Friday plan to come back this weekend to find the best deals.

“A lot of people do come, because they say the last day shops want to get rid of their stuff,” said Kim Monette. “They don’t want to have to haul it all back.”

The last day for the Big E will be Sunday, October 1.

The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.