Two arrested overnight for posessing illegal handgun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Springfield Police arrested two men early Friday morning after police shot spotters located a gun shot around the 400 block of Franklin Street.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22news no one was hit by that shot.

Officers Deliangele Medina and Angela Perez found the car allegedly associated with the gunshot and arrested 23-year-old Steven Cardona and 26-year-old Calvin Vasquez, both from Springfield, for possession of an illegal handgun.

Both are facing firearms charges.

It was found under the driver’s seat.