Springfield man arrested in hit and run in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Chicopee Police arrested a man accused of injuring an officer in a hit and run.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 32-year-old Enrique Santiago’s vehicle hit Detective Jusino Jr in the leg as he tried to get away from having a search warrant served at his house on Lemuel Avenue around 5 o’clock Thursday night.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into stolen motor vehicle items.

Officer Wilk said the suspect’s car also hit a cruiser and another parked vehicle with three children inside.

Police dogs tracked the suspect to a vacant home, where he was arrested without incident.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and Santiago was taken to the hospital for his injuries from the crash.His bail was set at $25,000 and he is getting arraigned at Chicopee District Court today.