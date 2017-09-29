Southwick Police welcome K-9 “General”

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new police dog in town.

The Southwick Police Department Friday introduced “General,” a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix.

“General” will work alongside his human partner, Officer Mike Westcott. They began their training this week.

General’s name was not chosen randomly.

You may remember Southwick resident Jack Jeneral, who donated the funds to pay for a new police dog after their previous dog “Jax” retired.

As a show of appreciation to Jack Jeneral, the department’s new dog was named after him.