Services for Veterans offered at Stand Down event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today veterans from across western Massachusetts attended the 28th Stand Down in Springfield.

“It’s important so we can take care of our veterans This one day event is being held to connect veterans and their families with community resources to improve their quality of life.” Gumersindo Gomez

For the last few decades, Stand Down has been a major outreach event here in western Massachusetts. Veterans told 22News that events like this are essential.

“We owe them that. This nation owes them that. They served. A community of them came back as myself wounded, wounded in the mind from Vietnam and many other wars that we carry with ourselves.” Gumersindo Gomez

This year more than 70 providers registered to support veterans attending the 28th western Massachusetts Stand Down. It grants veterans access to services from our community’s top health, education, housing and employment organizations.

“What we try to do is to be able to ensure that there is clear food security across the Commonwealth. 1 in 8 individuals in Massachusetts are receiving some amount of food security from the department of transitional assistance and veterans make up a significant portion of our case load.” Jeff McCue

Veterans could also receive free legal advice and financial counseling. The Stand Down is supported solely through fundraising, grants, contributions and the work of community volunteers.

https://www.facebook.com/events/119471121906162/

September 29, 2017 at 8 AM – 3 PM

Greek Cultural Center

22 St. George Road, Springfield, Massachusetts 01104