Sen. Warren addresses disaster relief crisis in Puerto Rico to Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Richard Neal were in Springfield on Friday night addressing the disaster relief crisis in Puerto Rico.

Senator Warren and Congressman Neal were joined by other local leaders including Springfield’s Mayor Domenic Sarno at the Chestnut Accelerated Middle School for the Talented and Gifted in Springfield. Both Springfield and Holyoke have large Puerto Rican communities.

Many who attended Friday night’s meeting said they’re worried about their family members they’ve been unable to contact.

Many also expressed frustration with the disaster relief efforts.

Senator Warren told 22News she is meeting with FEMA on Monday and will bring residents’ concerns she heard at the meeting with her.

“What I’m taking with me is how many people have family members they still have not heard from,” said Senator Warren. “Here we are nine days on and people are saying I haven’t talked to my father, I haven’t talked to my sister, I haven’t talked to my cousin.”

“This is a tragedy for all members of the American family, to recognize that it’s very important,” Congressman Neal told 22News. “This is not about a possession, or about a territory. This is about citizenry of the United States and I think that a national response is very important.”

Senator Warren and Congressman Neal both encouraged residents to donate to reputable charities.

Currently the supplies that are arriving to the island are piling up at the port, with no resources to distribute them.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse both said their cities are ready to take in migrants.