POLL: Do you intend to watch any NFL games this weekend?

(WWLP) – NFL player protests are expanding across the country. Several New England Patriots players were kneeling during the national anthem at their game against Houston Texans in Foxboro last Sunday.

The New England Patriots are playing against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, October, 1 at 1PM at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

22News wants to know… Do you intend to watch any NFL games this weekend? Vote in the poll or click here to vote from the 22News app.

Some fans are even turning in their Patriots season tickets while others support the #TakeAKnee protesters

If you'd told me that some of the #Patriots would #TakeAKnee & that none of the #Texans would, I'd say you were crazy but that just happened pic.twitter.com/UgKGw3boR8 — 🌹Comrade Chip🌹 (@chipgoines) September 24, 2017

Mark Shane of Swansea led a protest against some of the Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem of their Sunday game.