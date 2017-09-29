POLL: Do you intend to watch any NFL games this weekend?

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots fans have burned team gear in protest after a number of players kneeled during the national anthem before last weekend's game. More than 100 people came out to Swansea, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Sept. 28 to throw Patriots T-shirts and other team apparel into a fire pit as they waved American flags and sang patriotic songs. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(WWLP) – NFL player protests are expanding across the country. Several New England Patriots players were kneeling during the national anthem at their game against Houston Texans in Foxboro last Sunday.

The New England Patriots are playing against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, October, 1 at 1PM at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

22News wants to know… Do you intend to watch any NFL games this weekend? Vote in the poll  or click here to vote from the 22News app. 

Some fans are even turning in their Patriots season tickets while others support the #TakeAKnee protesters

Swansea man hosts Patriots protest, burns team apparel

Mark Shane of Swansea led a protest against some of the Patriots kneeling during the National Anthem of their Sunday game.

 