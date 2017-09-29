PETA offers $5,000 reward for info on puppies thrown in river

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward to help find the person who dumped a bag containing six live puppies into the Blackstone River on Sunday.

Uxbridge police say a kayaker found the week-old puppies.

They are all expected to survive.

The money is being offered as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said Thursday that the incident demonstrates a “disturbing lack of empathy.”

Local animal control officers are currently looking after the puppies. They will be put up for adoption in a few weeks.