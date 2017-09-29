Operation “Safe City” arrested 50 illegal immigrants in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Federal immigration crackdown landed nearly 500 undocumented immigrants in jail, and at risk for deportation.

50 people arrested right here in Massachusetts, after federal authorities targeted sanctuary cities. President Trump keeping his promise to crackdown on illegal immigrants. This week, in operation “Safe City,” nearly 500 undocumented immigrants arrested across the country.

Their crime… violating federal immigration laws. A woman told 22News, violent illegals should be deported.

“If it’s between going to jail for a really longtime or being deported, then I think going back and being deported would be better for our country; so our country isn’t spending money on having them incarcerated.” Kathryn Griffin, Hingham

The operation targeted undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, gang affiliations and those who re-entered the U.S. after being deported. Fugitive Operations teams arrested 498 individuals from 42 countries.

The agency claims the nearly 800,000 people in the U.S under the DACA program, were not targeted for arrest.