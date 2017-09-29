Northampton will use funds from states gaming commission to attract visitors

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)-On Thursday, the states gaming commission held a meeting in Springfield and voted to give thousands of dollars to Northampton.

With this approved vote Northampton will receive $100,000 from the commission.

The money will fund an advisory board.

That board will create a marketing and advertising plan that would attract MGM Springfield casino visitors to the city of Northampton, just miles away from Springfield.

Mayor of Northampton, David Narkewicz told 22News that Northampton’s economy relies heavily on the city’s shops, restaurants, and the arts and culture there.

He wanted to ensure the city was still in a position to bring in visitors to the city’s unique attractions.

A fiscal impact study conducted in 2013 determined that Northampton could lose up to 8 million dollars a year after the casino opens.

Narkewicz said Northampton will work closely with the commission to determine how and when this money will be spent.