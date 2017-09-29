New sculpture unveiled in Downtown Springfield made entirely of pipewrenches

SPRINGIFELD, Mass.- A new sculpture with historical significance was unveiled in downtown Springfield today.

The 400-pound sculpture placed in front of the Mass Mutual Center on Main street is made up entirely of pipewrenches.

Artist James Kitchen told 22News pipe wrenches were invented in Springfield more than 150 years ago by Solomon Merrick. He patented them in 1842.

“I’m trying to remind people of the wonderful rich history here, and I was trying to connect a kind of metaphor for Springfield”, he says. “There are an individual almost 400-500 pipes inside.

”

The piece is called “Pipewrench Revolution”.

The project was funded through a $5,000 Community Development Block Grant under Springfield’s new Public Art program.

The Main Street site for the new artwork is only temporary.

The pipe wrench statue will eventually be moved to its permanent location, outside of city hall.