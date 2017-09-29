Massachusetts man arrested after attacking school bus with pipe, machete

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WTNH) – A Leominster, Massachusetts man is behind bars after attacking a school bus with a pipe and a machete. Students were on the bus at the time, watching in fear.

Jennifer Price’s son says that he is still afraid to get back on the bus, even though their neighbor, Ricardo Morales, is now behind bars.

Morales is accused of attacking the bus with a machete and pipe, for pulling into his driveway.

Eight-year-old Chris has autism, and he watched the attack unfold along with two other terrified special needs children.

“They were all crying. My son couldn’t even go to school today because just getting on the bus is scary,” Price said. The bus driver says Morales was screaming when he hit the bus at least three times.

The Price family had no idea Morales was a violent ex-con living right next door.

