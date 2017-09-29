Local program celebrates efforts to help drug users

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local social service agency celebrated its efforts to help people suffering from drug addiction on Friday.

Employees from Gandara in Holyoke marched from Heritage State Park, to the Veteran Park on Dwight Street.

They told 22News their program “Hope for Holyoke,” has helped many drug users turn their lives around.

“In this day where there’s so much talk of the Opioid crisis, and overdose deaths, wed can recover thought,” said Debbie Flynn Gonzalez, director for Hope for Holyoke. “We have a great recovery community here in Holyoke and in the greater western Massachusetts area.”

Last year, the Hope for Holyoke program helped 200 clients turn their lives around.

This year, that number increased to 300.