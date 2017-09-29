Lewis Starkey III arraigned in Greenfield for girlfriend’s murder

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Wendell was back in court Friday.

Lewis Starkey, 53, was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court in Greenfield, three weeks after being indicted by a Franklin County grand jury.

Starkey is accused of the shotgun killing of his girlfriend, 48-year old Amanda Glover, at their Wendell home on July 5.

He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After the shooting, prosecutors said Starkey drove to Chicopee where they say he shot at his co-worker at Specialized Trucking.

Orange Police arrested him after a five day manhunt.

Starkey pleaded not guilty to the murder and attempted murder indictments Friday, in Franklin County Superior Court.

The judge ordered Starkey held without the right to bail until his next court date.

Starkey is due back in court for a hearing on January 25.