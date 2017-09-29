Lewis Starkey accused of killing girlfriend arraigned

(WWLP) – The man accused of killing his girlfriend in Wendell in July is scheduled to be arraigned today in Greenfield.

Lewis Starkey will be arraigned on one count of murder and one count of armed assault with intent to murder. Starkey was previously arraigned in July on several charges including murder.

Starkey is accused of killing his girlfriend, Amanda Glover on July 5th, then drove to Chicopee where he allegedly shot at his co-worker. Orange Police arrested him after a five day manhunt.

Lewis Starkey III was arrested in Orange Sunday morning, after police spotted the vehicle he was believed to be driving.

Orange police spotted his red vehicle, the same car he was driving the night he allegedly killed his girlfriend.