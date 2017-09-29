Hurricane dogs up for adoption

(KWWL) Several dogs were brought to eastern Iowa after they were displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society brought in 20 dogs after the storm.

They were cared for in temporary shelters before arriving in Waterloo.

A few of the dogs have already been fostered out or adopted, but at last check, the shelter is full, and many pets are ready to go home.

Eager dogs arrived in Iowa over the weekend, and after they were checked out, they’re ready to find homes.

Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Supervisor, Abby Cresap said, “We’re full, for sure. We don’t have any open kennels right now. I wouldn’t say too many, but we’re definitely full. So, if you’re looking to adopt, now is definitely the time.”

