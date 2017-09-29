Gov. Baker: National Guard unit heading to Puerto Rico

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has announced Massachusetts will be sending a six-person National Guard communications unit to Puerto Rico for up to 30 days.

Baker said Puerto Rico had accepted the offer Friday of the unit to help support satellite-based data and mobile communications on the hurricane-ravaged island, where communication lines have been severely damaged.

The decision to send the unit followed an announcement earlier Friday by Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh of a new Massachusetts fund for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund will distribute money that it raises to help reconstruction and relief in Puerto Rico and to aid those seeking temporary or permanent residence in Massachusetts from the island.

The fund will collect donations from foundations, corporations and individuals.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.