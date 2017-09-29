Gov. Baker, Boston Mayor Walsh create new Puerto Rico fund

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are teaming up to announce a new Massachusetts fund for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund will distribute money that it raises to help reconstruction and relief in Puerto Rico and to aid those seeking temporary or permanent residence in Massachusetts from the island.

Baker said Friday that Massachusetts is home to one of the largest communities of Puerto Rican Americans in the country and is ready “to extend heartfelt welcomes to disaster survivors.”

Democratic state Rep. Jeffrey Sánchez of Boston, who has family members in Puerto Rico, will serve as the honorary vice chairman of the fund’s advisory committee.

The fund will work to collect donations from foundations, corporations and individual donors.

