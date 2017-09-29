Golf tournament held to honor fallen Springfield officer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A golf tournament honoring fallen Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose raised thousands of dollars for various programs Friday.

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 364, raised money at Agawam County Club.

The money will benefit ‘Toys for Tots’ and ‘Christina’s House,’ which helps homeless women and children.

”Five years ago we started this mission because there is a huge need in our community to help meet the needs of women and children,” Executive Director of IBPO Local 364 Charities, Shannon Mumblo told 22News.

“Kevin meant a lot to all of us,” said Springfield Patrolmen’s Union President Joseph Gentile. “What happened given the ultimate sacrifice in 2012 will sit with us forever.”

Officer Ambrose was killed on June 4, 2012 while protecting a young mother and her child.