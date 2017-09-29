Firefighters called to Elmcrest Country Club in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Mutual aid was called for a building fire on Somersville Road in East Longmeadow, Friday night.

The fire is out now, but it burned part of the Elmcrest Country Club.

The Longmeadow Fire Department received a call about the fire just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Paul Morrissette told 22News that the fire was in the rear of the club house.

Chief Morrissette could not say how it started or how much damage it caused.

No injuries were reported.

This is the second fire at the country club in two months.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.