Fairhaven man arrested for human trafficking

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are reporting that Mark Clinton of Fairhaven has been arrested after an investigation into human trafficking.

Officers from Fairhaven Police, Sandwich Police, and Falmouth Police, State Police troopers assigned to the department’s High Risk Victims Unit, and the FBI executed search warrants at four locations and placed a Fairhaven man under arrest for human trafficking on Friday.

Officers and troopers and an FBI agent executed warrants at three massage parlors located at the following addresses: 71 Route 6A, Suite 3, in Sandwich; 460 Waquoit Highway in East Falmouth; and 39 Alden Road in Fairhaven. The fourth warrant was executed at 15 Shirley Ave., Unit 2, Fairhaven, the residence of MARK CLINTON, 49, the operator of the parlors.

Evidence was recovered during the execution of the search warrants. Clinton was placed under arrest and charged with one count of human trafficking out of Fairhaven. The investigation is ongoing and additional complaints are expected to be sought.