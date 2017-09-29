Drink to your health on National Coffee Day

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was National Coffee Day and with more than 400 billion cups consumed every year, coffee is one of the world’s most popular drinks.

“I really can’t explain it; It tastes good,” Hillary Spears said. “It gives you energy. It’s warm on a cold fall morning and that’s really why.”

The caffeinated drink can wake you up has several health benefits, including preventing diabetes and lowering your risk of liver disease.

According to Medical News Today, a higher coffee and caffeine intake can significantly lower your risk for Parkinson’s disease. It can also help people who are suffering from Parkinson’s control their movement.

UMass Women’s Basketball coach Tory Verdi helped serve customers their daily fix at the Dunkin Donuts in Amherst. He told 22News that he wouldn’t know what to do without coffee.

“I drink anywhere from 8-10 cups of coffee a day,” Verdi said. “It’s something that I need and quite frequently.”

Drinking coffee has also been shown to protect against heart failure and can also help you burn fat.

But too much of anything is never good.

Health experts say drinking too much coffee can cause anything from restlessness to muscle tremors.