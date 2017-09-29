Domestic arson kills woman

(KARE) A woman who was critically injured Thursday morning in a fire, allegedly set during a domestic situation, has died.
Minneapolis Police say the woman was found severely burned outside a home around 6:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, first responders found flames jumping from windows on the second floor.
A man, who was located not far way, suffered from burns to his hands was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, and is in critical condition but expected to survive.
