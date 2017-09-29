Dateline: Scorned

(NBC) – In Pottawattamie County, Iowa where Cari Farver lived before she became a mysterious and dangerous digital persona.

Her disappearance was more officer chatter than an active case. That’s when Detectives SGT Jim Doty and CPL Ryan Avis got hooked on it.

“We’d heard some stuff, you know, just– you know, water cooler talk, I guess. It peaked our interests. And so we requested to take a look at it.” Jim Doty

That was April 2015, more than two years after Cari’s reign of terror began. The file was huge by then, a bizarre digital house of mirrors.

And so Doty and Avis decided to sort things out. Beginning with a very simple questions police had never really considered before. Though her family certainly had, was Cari Farver really the vengeful woman she seemed to be? Or… did she even exist?