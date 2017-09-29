Congressman Neal speaks on Trump’s latest tax plan

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump is boasting about the cuts, in his newly released tax plan.

Congressman Richard Neal is the ranking Democrat, on the Ways and Means Committee.

President Trump has said, the cuts won’t benefit his finances, but will help with economic growth.

Congressman Neal doesn’t think the middle class will benefit.

“The original architectural form that has yet to be released seems to indicate that there is going to be substantial relief for people at the top once again and I think that the people who really need a boost economically is the middle class,” Rep. Neal told 22News.

Congressman Neal said, there isn’t an actual tax plan document yet, and he doesn’t expect to see one for months, as both Democrats and Republicans try to find common ground.