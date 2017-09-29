Candaras Davison Center for Inclusion boasts first in the nation program at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A first in the nation program helping deaf people with intellectual disabilities was officially dedicated Friday morning at Springfield College.

The mission of the Candaras Davison Center for Inclusion is in its name: Inclusion. It’s something Elizabeth Davison said there isn’t enough of in the deaf community. She said people like her son who are deaf and intellectually disabled are expected to live at home when they’ve finished school at 22. She felt terrible when her son came from an environment with people like him to living at home with his family. Davison took the issue to the State House and to then-State Senator Gale Candaras. Together, for eight years, they worked on opening a home for deaf people with intellectual disabilities to live together and work in society. “You live in the community, and you’re part of the community, of the community. Not out in it,” Davison told 22News. That home is on Springfield College’s campus. Friday morning, that home, named after Candaras and Davison, was officially dedicated.

22News spoke through a sign interpreter, with one of the five residents, Brittany Neis. “I love my new home. I really enjoy living there. I have fun and I’ve made new friends,” Neis signed.

The home is owned by Springfield College, but the program and residents are taken care of through state tax money.

It’s a win-win situation. Residents of the home work on campus at Springfield College and students learning American Sign Language can come to the home to learn those skills in the real world. It’s a skillset that’s in high demand.

“We desperately need translators here in Massachusetts. People who know how to do American Sign Language. There’s a national need as well, so this program will train people here for the Commonwealth,” Candaras told 22News.

The deaf community, state and even national lawmakers hope this model of a publicly run home on a private campus will set an example for the rest of the country so more people with disabilities feel included in society.