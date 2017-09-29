Amherst Police Department gets grant for dog training

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- The Amherst Police department’s newest police dog, Marvin, just received a $2,400 gift that will keep him and his training officer safe.

Thanks to Massachusetts Vest-A-dog, the Amherst police department received a specialized training suit, sleeves and an e-collar.

The officer will wear the suit to provide Marvin with life-saving training.

Vest-A-dog’s primary goal is to insure every Massachusetts police dog has a bulletproof vest, which the department received in an earlier grant.

“Anything we can do to support those dogs, they do so much support for the community”, says Samantha Clift of South Deerfield. “I think that’s awesome. I think that’s great that we can give them a little bit of safety too.”

The gift saved the department thousands of dollars.

The training suit will protect the officer during Marvin’s training.

Since these dogs are trained to give up their lives to protect their partners and the community, Vest-A-Dog prides itself on protecting man’s best friend.