Amherst fire department responds to multiple fires at the same time

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- Amherst fire fighters responded to four calls at the same time on Thursday September 28.

The crews were first called to Bowditch Hall at UMass Amherst to find a fire burning inside a large, industrial grade oven in a lab on the first floor.

People using the lab tried to use a fire extinguisher, but weren’t able to extinguish the entire fire.

Plant material inside paper bags that were being dried in the oven initially caught fire.

The Amherst Fire Department told 22news the fire could have started when the ventilation motor for the oven failed and the temperature in the oven rose too high.

Three additional fire crews had to be sent to a brush fire on the Town of Amherst Conservation Land in the Lawrence Swamp area, an outside cooking fire on Hills Road, and a UMass dormitory where someone was sent to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with chest pains.

