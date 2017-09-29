Actress Julia Louie-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Actress Julia Louie-Dreyfus announced on Twitter Thursday that she has breast cancer.

Emmy winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed she’s one of 8 Thursday, when she took to Twitter to announce her breast cancer diagnosis.

The announcement sparked a larger conversation about breast cancer awareness, and the importance of getting screened.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S.

This year alone, more than 250,000 women are expected to be diagnosed and many doctors say the chance of those women surviving largely depend on how early they get diagnosed.

Baystate Medical Center Dr. Danielle Lipoff told 22News women should talk to their doctor to determine the age they should begin annual mammograms.

“The earlier it’s diagnosed the better the survival, the better the treatment we have for them,” Dr. Lipoff told 2News.

If you have a history of breast cancer in your family you may also want to get tested for the BRCA gene mutation, the same mutation that encouraged Actress Angelina Jolie to get a double mastectomy.

“It’s not a common gene, even though it’s very common in discussion, but it does increase the risk of breast cancer anywhere from 40 to 80 percent depending on the mutation,” said Dr. Lipoff.

This year alone, 40,000 women, and 400 men are expected to die from breast cancer.

Doctor Danielle Lipoff told 22News, early detection may mean the difference between life and death.

“Early stage breast cancer has no symptoms, which is actually why we recommend self-breast exams. With the yearly mammography and self-breast exams on a monthly basis, you might be able to feel a lump like a frozen pea or a marble underneath the skin, and that would be a little concerning.”

Dr. Lipoff said it’s a good idea to get tested for the gene if your relatives were diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age.

October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month that’s dedicated to raising awareness about early detection, and raising money for research.