NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested on Thursday after police stopped a motor vehicle on Gregory Street in North Adams.

North Adams police said Abby Pinsonnault, Joshua Luczynski, Rebecca Luczynski, and Zach Comstock were arrested after a search warrant was issued for 23 Murray Avenue, after officers stopped the motor vehicle.

Police said they found 200 bags of heroin, several grams of cocaine and a handgun.