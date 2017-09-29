22News and the Big E raise money for hurricane disaster relief

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News and the Big E are teaming up to collect donations for the American Red Cross Hurricane Disaster Relief efforts.

The money raised will help victims of the recent hurricanes as they start to repair and rebuild their communities.

Right now the Red Cross is using donor dollars to provide things like emergency support, shelter, and food, but it will be a long road to recovery for the areas ravaged by these hurricanes.

22News and the Big E will be collecting donations along the parade route during the nightly Mardi Gras Parade.

22News anchor Barry Kriger spoke with Big E President and CEO Gene Cassidy about the donation drive.

