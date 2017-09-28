Victim of deadly East Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 23 year-old man from Springfield has been identified as the victim of the city’s 13th homicide of 2017.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Christian Rivera was killed following the shooting in East Springfield Tuesday.

Leydon says that police were called to 24 Baldwin Street for a report of shots fired. As officers got there, Rivera arrived at Baystate Medical Center, where he died a short time later. Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Rivera had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police quickly arrested 42 year-old Francisco Guadalupe on charges including murder and carrying a firearm without a license. He was arraigned in Springfield District Court and is being held without the right to bail.

Guadalupe is due back in court on October 25.