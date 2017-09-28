The Big E 2017 – September 28th

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal showcased the latest and greatest products you can buy at The Big E, all found in The Better Living Center. We talked to Ricky Zee, Sales Manager for International Housewares, Ron Rainey from Kidsville USA, Barbara Pratt from Trader Barb’s, Corey Roth from Deep South Barrels, and Ed Greeley from Sleep Zero Gravity.

Promotional consideration provided by: The Big E, International Housewares, Kidsville USA, Trader Barb’s, Deep South Barrels, Sleep Zero Gravity.