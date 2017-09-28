The Big E 2017 – September 27th

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal live at The Big E was centered all around the Farm-a-Rama building today! We got an overview of the building from Farm-a-Rama Superintendent Cornelia Jacquier, learned how to milk and feed goats with Melody and Don Reynolds from Reynolds Farm, learned about the Farm to Family Table exhibit from Coordinator Lexi Ratti and Big Y Dietitian Andrea Luttrell, met a beautiful Hallamore Clydesdale with Ned Niemic, learned about llamas and alpacas from Ellen Zepp with Orchard Patch Llamas, and learned all about bees and how honey is made from Tom Flebotte with Hampden County Bee Keepers.

