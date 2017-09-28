Suspect in custody after hit and run that injured Chicopee officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a man accused of injuring an officer after a hit and run involving a police cruiser Thursday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect’s vehicle hit the cruiser on Nonotuck Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Wilk said the suspect got out of his car and ran away toward Hampden Street after the collision.

Detectives used K-9 police dogs to track the suspect to a vacant home. Officer Wilk said the man broke into the house to get away from police. He was arrested without incident.

Officer Wilk told 22News the officer who was in the cruiser that was struck suffered only minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Police had not yet publicly identified the suspect or the specific charges he’ll face when he’s arraigned in court.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.