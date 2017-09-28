STCC water fountains shut off over lead, copper concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Elevated levels of lead, copper, and iron have been found in the water at Springfield Technical Community College.

Assistant Vice President of Administration Maureen Socha told 22News they discovered the problem after testing the water in one of their buildings this summer. The water from three sinks in two of the buildings showed elevated levels of iron, lead, and copper.

The water in that building was flushed, which brought the levels back down to normal, but then, a similar incident occurred in a different building.

Socha said a student had reported feeling sick after drinking discolored water from a water fountain. The college took water samples from that fountain, and also found elevated levels of lead, copper, and iron. That is when they shut off all of the water fountains on campus, and put signs above sinks, indicating the water may not be safe to drink.

STCC said they believe both incidents were isolated, involving only certain water fountains and sinks, not the water supply in general. The college is now working to test all of the water on campus to make sure the contamination isn’t more widespread.

In the meantime, the school has placed water jugs in every building while they wait for the test results.