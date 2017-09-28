Springfield residents gather to discuss police and community relations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Springfield residents and city council members gathered for a Police and Community Relations Committee meeting Thursday in Indian Orchard.

The meeting is an opportunity for members of city council and police officers to hear from residents about their thoughts on the relationship they have with law enforcement.

One of the topics of Thursday’s meeting was to have more police presence in Indian Orchard.

“We want to hear from the community, talk about their experience, to talk about what they want to see improved,” said Indian Orchard Citizen Council President Zaida Govan. “For example, in Indian Orchard we want more police visibility. We have nothing against, the police we like the police and we want them here more.”

The committee has posted an online survey to find out what you think the city should do to strengthen police and community relations.

You can access that survey here.