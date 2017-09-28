Springfield officer still in hospital following cruiser crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer remains in the hospital, following a chain-reaction cruiser crash downtown Wednesday.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department told 22News that the officer is alert and conscious, and is recovering.

Just after 11:30 Wednesday morning, Walsh says the officer was headed to a call about assisting another officer, when the cruiser collided with another vehicle at Maple and Union Streets. The force of the crash pushed the cruiser into a third vehicle.

The officer’s identity is not being released at this time. The driver of the car that first collided with the cruiser is being cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.