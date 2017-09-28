Springfield man pleads guilty to firearm and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges in Springfield court Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Robert Crichlow pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Police found a .45 caliber pistol with seven rounds of ammunition in Crichlow’s possession in June 2015. The Department of Justice also said Crichlow had eight rocks of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

The charge of being a felon with a firearm provides a sentence of no longer than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The charge of possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute results in a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

Crichlow’s sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2018.