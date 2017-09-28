Springfield College holds 20th annual Humanics in Action Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Humanics in Action Day highlights the commitment Springfield College has to year-round community based service programs.

The day of service was initiated by a group of students and faculty to revitalize a past campus tradition that put the college’s mission into action. That mission is to educate students in spirt, mind and body for leadership in service to others.

Students are given the opportunity to take a break from academics for the day to fulfill more than 100 service projects throughout the city of Springfield.

Nearly 2,000 students, faculty, staff and alumni serviced the community in work groups.

“I definitely think it means going beyond yourself, being humble, going out in the community, helping others, being the best you can be,” Springfield College freshman Isabella Dazzi told 22News. “I get to go to the Brooking School and read to little kiddos. I love kids, so I’m so excited!”

Members of the Springfield College football team said this day of service is rewarding, especially when you can influence the way children thinking about college.

“Lots of kids they don’t see it as a reality, until someone comes and they see someone who’s at college and they start to get excited about it, and we want it to be something they’ll work for,” Senior football player Christopher Hayden told 22News.

Volunteers will help churches, senior citizen facilities, community organizations, and city agencies.

Some will also participate in outdoor projects, like painting and landscaping work.