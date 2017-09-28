Southwick-Tolland schools receive new AED devices

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Tolland Granville School District received two automated external defibrillators on Thursday, recognizing the school’s commitment to life saving CPR and AED training.

The equipment was donated from Kev’s Foundation and Parent Heart Watch.

Kev’s Foundation President Susan Canning told 22News that “The students here at Southwick-Tolland…would be required to learn CPR skills and also AED skills.”

Canning founded Kev’s Foundation in honor of her son Kevin Major.

The 20-year-old died from a heart-related problem in 2011 while swimming at Congamond Lakes in Southwick.

The gifts were also in recognition of Marcia Lamoureaux, a nurse at Southwick Regional School who saved a fellow school employee’s life using CPR in the school cafeteria this past June.