Senate overrides portion of Gov. Baker’s state budget vetoes

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Senate voted to override a round of Governor Baker’s line item vetoes to this year’s state budget. Ultimately ensuring that some state programs and services that faced cuts will get more funding.

The Senate voted to restore a portion of spending in areas cut by Governor Charlie Baker from this year’s budget. Thursday’s vote dealt with funding for programs that have a state wide impact, including Reach Out and Read, homeless youth services and adult basic education.

“As individual legislators when we bring resources back to our communities, often times those are through the state budget and through line items that are being overridden,” State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield) said.

This comes just a few months after the Governor signed a nearly $40 billion budget into law for fiscal 2018.

This week, the House voted to override vetoes to more than $280 million of the $320 million that Governor Baker cut from this year’s state budget.

One local lawmaker is concerned that the budget veto overrides may be premature with lawmakers uncertain of future revenue.

“We don’t have the numbers yet for the month of September. For the legislature to try to override those without knowing exactly how much money the commonwealth has is a little bit irresponsible,” State Senator Don Humason (R-Westfield) said.

This is just a start to the Senate budget veto overrides. Both chambers must approve of the overrides before they can restore funding to state programs and services. The Senate will likely take up the rest of the House overrides in the coming weeks.

The Senate is scheduled to have a formal session next Wednesday.