School to train restaurant employees opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The restaurant employee training school SnapChef celebrated the opening of its school on Worthington Street in Springfield Thursday.

A $225,000 grant from the state will pay for the training of 75 employees.

“Just about every restaurant has a need for a handful of people on an hourly level… it’s widespread across the state,” CEO Todd Snopkowski explained. “We’re here to fill that gap.”

Snopkowski said that, in the time since he founded SnapChef, his company has already trained thousands of restaurant employees across the state.