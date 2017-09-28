Pioneer Valley credit unions provide beds for underprivileged children

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids receiving services from the Center for Human Development will benefit from this donation. Some of these kids have been sleeping on the floor.

The UMassFive College Federal Credit Union teamed up with the Center for Human Development to provide beds for kids who don’t have one. Twenty-one beds were delivered to UMassFive in Hadley Thursday.

This was the first delivery, but more drop-offs will take place over the next few weeks.

The beds will benefit kids who need a helping hand in Hampshire and Hampden counties.

“A lot of the families we work with are sleeping on air mattresses, or they may have a mattress that’s thrown on the floor, or don’t have a bed at all,” Francine Rodriguez of the Family Outreach of Amherst told 22News. “And they’re really struggling to survive day-to-day.”

For every $250 raised, A Bed For Every Child was able to donate a complete twin bed set equipped with a bed frame, headboard, mattress set, pillows, and blankets.

Credit unions have raised $14,000 since April. That money provided 56 beds for needy children.