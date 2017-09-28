Northampton will receive $100,000 in casino mitigation money

A 2013 study found Northampton could lose up to $8 million a year after the casino opens

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved Northampton’s application for money to help the city create a marketing strategy to attract casino visitors.

The money will fund an advisory board that will create a marketing plan to attract MGM Springfield casino visitors.

With MGM Springfield expected to open next September, the city plans to hit the ground running.

“We want to make sure they know about Northampton as one of the many regional destinations,” Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News.

A 2013 fiscal impact study determined that the city could lose up to $8 million a year after the casino opens.

Narkewicz said Northampton will be working closely with the gaming commission to determine how and when the money will be spent.